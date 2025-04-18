Short Interest in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Declines By 47.1%

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDUS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 71.37%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
