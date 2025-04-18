First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.73% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

FTXG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.27. 34,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $36.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.