Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 80.8% in March

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of SBOEF remained flat at $33.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $37.00.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Stock Average Calculator
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.