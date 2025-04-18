Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 80.8% in March

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SBOEF remained flat at $33.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and marketing of stainless-steel products and drilling and completion equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment manufactures high-alloy and non-magnetic stainless steels that offers high material strength and corrosion resistance, as well as customized high-precision MWD/LWD components, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators in the oil, gas, and other industries.

