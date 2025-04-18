Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the March 15th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,596.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer stock remained flat at $0.76 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.28.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
