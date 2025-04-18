Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the March 15th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,596.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer stock remained flat at $0.76 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

