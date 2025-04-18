Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 445777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Omineca Mining and Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.