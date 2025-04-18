Rep. Bruce Westerman Purchases Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intesa Sanpaolo stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 554,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,487. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intesa Sanpaolo ( OTCMKTS:ISNPY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ISNPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

