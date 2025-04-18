Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Performance

MNSEF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,149. Magnis Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd engages in the exploration and development of graphite deposits in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in Ruangwa, south-east Tanzania.

