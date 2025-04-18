Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Performance
MNSEF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,149. Magnis Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
