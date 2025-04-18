Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Trimmed by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.9% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,200,000 after purchasing an additional 243,802 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $2,401,493,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,184,000 after buying an additional 295,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG opened at $482.74 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $524.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.04.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.81.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

