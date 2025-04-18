Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.