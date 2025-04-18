FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 444.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,896 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of FMC worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in FMC by 18.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in FMC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $5,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

FMC Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

