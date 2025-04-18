eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.85 and last traded at $66.96. 1,302,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,942,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,725.60. The trade was a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,310 shares of company stock worth $3,121,626 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

