Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Trading Up 12.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.18). 894,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.58).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.85) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.49).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 945.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,042.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.