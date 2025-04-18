Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 817.68 ($10.85) and traded as low as GBX 760 ($10.08). Lindsell Train Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 800 ($10.61), with a volume of 326 shares.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £160.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 817.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 785.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £864.96 ($1,147.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,572.80 ($63,119.01). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 275 shares of company stock valued at $22,883,200. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

