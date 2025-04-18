CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 204,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
CareView Communications Price Performance
CareView Communications stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. CareView Communications has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
CareView Communications Company Profile
