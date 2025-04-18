CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 204,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CareView Communications Price Performance

CareView Communications stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. CareView Communications has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

CareView Communications Company Profile

CareView Communications, Inc provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system that provides a suite of hardware and software to facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring.

