Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Ingersoll Rand worth $76,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE IR opened at $72.05 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

