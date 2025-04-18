Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $776,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 85.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 981,964 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Dynatrace by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $43.08 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

