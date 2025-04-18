MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.58, but opened at $15.63. MINISO Group shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 351,459 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNSO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.18.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($2.25). MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $646.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MINISO Group by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

