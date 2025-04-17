Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 1,095,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,517.0 days.
Shimao Services Stock Performance
Shares of Shimao Services stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Shimao Services has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.18.
Shimao Services Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shimao Services
- About the Markup Calculator
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.