Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 1,095,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,517.0 days.

Shimao Services Stock Performance

Shares of Shimao Services stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Shimao Services has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Shimao Services Company Profile

Shimao Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management and community living services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers security, cleaning, greening and gardening, repair, and maintenance services to construction, gardening, and other property management companies.

