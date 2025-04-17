WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 49,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $25.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WidePoint by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

