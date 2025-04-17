Rep. Dave Min Sells Off Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Representative Dave Min (D-California) recently sold shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Solar stock on March 19th.

Representative Dave Min also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) on 3/19/2025.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.35. The company had a trading volume of 455,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,389. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $306.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.63.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,793.40. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Min

Dave Min (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 47th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Min (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 47th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Dave Min lives in Irvine, California. Min earned a B.S. in economics and a B.A. in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School in 1999 and a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2002. His career experience includes working as an enforcement attorney with the Securities and Exchange Commission, a senior economic policy advisor for U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, a professor with the University of California at Irvine School of Law, and an economic policy director at the Center for American Progress.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

