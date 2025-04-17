Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 404,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.58% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.