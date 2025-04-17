NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 879 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,016,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,831,000 after acquiring an additional 536,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $15,919,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Arcosa by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ACA opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.85. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.44.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

