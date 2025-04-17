MSH Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.
Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance
Shares of PAAA opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $52.06.
Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile
The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pgim Aaa Clo Etf
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgim Aaa Clo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.