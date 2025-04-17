MSH Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

Shares of PAAA opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

