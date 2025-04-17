Advisory Research Inc. Has $6.31 Million Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.64% of Emerald worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Emerald by 1,249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 326,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Emerald by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerald by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $714.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Emerald had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.05 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Emerald’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Emerald in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

