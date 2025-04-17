Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Life Science REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 198.99%.

Life Science REIT Price Performance

LON LABS opened at GBX 43.04 ($0.57) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.08. Life Science REIT has a one year low of GBX 31.30 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 47.10 ($0.62).

About Life Science REIT

Life Science REIT plc (the Company) is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales on 27 July 2021. The Company began trading on 19 November 2021 and its shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

