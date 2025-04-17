Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Life Science REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 198.99%.
LON LABS opened at GBX 43.04 ($0.57) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.08. Life Science REIT has a one year low of GBX 31.30 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 47.10 ($0.62).
About Life Science REIT
