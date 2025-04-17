iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 14,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,819 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2026. The fund will terminate in October 2026.

