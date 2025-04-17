Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,721,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $268,347,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,077,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,006,000 after acquiring an additional 87,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,776,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $131.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.09 and a twelve month high of $131.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. Baird R W cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

