Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Lessened by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,723 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 6.5% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $19,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

