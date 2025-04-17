Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 3,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.
Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.
Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.
