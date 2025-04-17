Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Globalink Investment Trading Down 7.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $66.87 million, a P/E ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.02.
About Globalink Investment
Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
