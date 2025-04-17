Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shopify Q2 Earnings

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

NYSE SHOP opened at $83.96 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,646,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,010,721,000 after buying an additional 781,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Shopify by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Shopify by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after acquiring an additional 968,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

