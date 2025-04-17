Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFGSY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Eiffage Stock Up 3.7 %

About Eiffage

Eiffage stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

