Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Trading 14.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report) was up 14.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 134,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Benchmark Metals Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

