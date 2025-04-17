Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Expands By 371.4%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $71.30 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.4108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

