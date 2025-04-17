Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Chart Industries worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,247.75. The trade was a 58.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $124.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.42.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

