Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 17,308 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,308 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

