Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.07.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

