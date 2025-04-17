Avante (CVE:XX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05 and traded as low as C$0.85. Avante shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 17,600 shares.

Avante Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.71.

About Avante

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

