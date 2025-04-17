The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 746.40 ($9.88) and traded as low as GBX 695 ($9.20). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 708 ($9.37), with a volume of 633,085 shares traded.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 743.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 729.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £650.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.73.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust had a net margin of 94.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

