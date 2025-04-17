Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 50.5% in March

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nedbank Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Nedbank Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 258,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. Nedbank Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Nedbank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.4646 dividend. This is an increase from Nedbank Group’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Nedbank Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.04%.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.