Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,615 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.31% of Cass Information Systems worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CASS opened at $39.68 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.62%. Analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.86%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.