Advisory Research Inc. Has $20 Million Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares during the period. PHINIA comprises approximately 3.3% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.99% of PHINIA worth $19,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PHINIA by 352.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 29,977 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PHINIA by 336.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PHINIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHINIA stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $57.23.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHIN. Northland Capmk raised shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

