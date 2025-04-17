Global Endowment Management LP Acquires Shares of 46,770 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 46,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 89,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $63.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2096 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

