Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RVPHW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 17,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,462. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.78.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

