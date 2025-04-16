Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of RVPHW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 17,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,462. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.78.
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
