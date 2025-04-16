Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the March 15th total of 52,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 0.7 %

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,492. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.