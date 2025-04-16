ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.21. 1,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

About ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF ( NYSEARCA:RINF Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.25% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

