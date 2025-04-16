First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.
First Merchants Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:FRMEP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.
About First Merchants
