Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

