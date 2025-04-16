562,176 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 562,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Lam Research by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $18,106,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 383.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 409.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.