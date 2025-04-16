Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $583.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $533.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $438.50 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

